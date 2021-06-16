NBC Sports Group has revamped its infrastructure with new IP production workflows from Grass Valley, at its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

It uses open-architecture IP technology for high scalability and flexibility, delivering live sport for viewers around the globe.

NBC Sports is using the Dynamic IP Blueprint from Grass Valley, the cornerstone of which is the Dynamic System Orchestrator GV Orbit. This, says Grass Valley, enables powerful new IP workflows not possible with any other solution on the market. GV Orbit is a configuration, control and monitoring solution designed specifically for the dynamic orchestration of broadcast media networks across SDI, hybrid or pure IP.

Tim Canary, NBC Sports vice-president, engineering, commented: “With the return of live sports and major events, we need to ensure we have the best technology available capable of spinning up and down as sports events peak.

“Part of NBC’s roadmap was to upgrade our routing topology at the Stamford site by 2023, and the relocation of our GOLF Channel Headquarters last year accelerated that project. We wanted to adopt a standards-based routing system that would enable us to evolve and add more functionality over time as needed. Grass Valley has been a trusted technology partner for years and we were impressed with their latest innovations in IP technology, making this an easy choice. The GV Orbit technology was built from the ground up for the demands of live production in an IP environment and Grass Valley has been a true partner throughout this entire technology transformation.”

Added Sydney Lovely, Grass Valley’s CTO: “Sports broadcasters are facing the relentless demand of producing content for a diverse and growing range of platforms – all while maintaining their quality and cost standards. Open-architecture IP technology provides the power to meet this challenge.

“As the founding member of AIMS, Grass Valley prides itself on innovative and interoperable solutions that set the standard for the industry. We are honoured that NBC Sports has once again placed their trust in GV to bring this most valuable content to the world.”