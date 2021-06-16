In a move that will beef up considerably its global broadcast and operations capabilities as it broadcasts events to more parts of the globe and delivers 24/7 programming, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) has bought the business and assets of Australian hosting provider MediaCloud.
The deal will provide TBS with a suite of what it regards as “significant” software-defined and cloud-based capabilities, media cloud delivery experts and a London master control room, that is equipped with the capability to support major global companies and events.
This will mean that TBS’s Professional Media portfolio will have an as-a-service offering that enables broadcasters to specify, launch and monitor over-the-top services with minimal resources while maintaining broadcast-grade SLAs. In addition it will now have and internet delivery capability that will form a new entry-level tier of services, the Telstra Internet Delivery Network, available to broadcasters and media companies wishing to use TBS’s global networks but not requiring the premium service level agreements offered by its current solutions.
The company will also offer media management and content orchestration through a fully managed, or platform-as-a-service offering, providing media asset management, content orchestration of complex media workflows and localisation. This will also include the ability to import, manage and preview video, audio and subtitle assets, along with various transmission schedules. TBS will also have available a fully managed 24/7 playout – service for the creation of broadcast-grade linear and complex television channels.
As part of the acquisition, Australian free-to-air TV channel SBS has renewed its playout contract for MediaCloud services for seven years. This means everything from SBS News to the latest primetime show will be assembled and played out via TBS.
Commenting on the deal, head of Telstra Broadcast Services Andreas Eriksson said that the addition of the MediaCloud platform would provide broadcasters with “incredible” flexibility to manage their content offerings through virtual environments. “The global media industry is expanding to cloud-enabled and software-defined capabilities,” he remarked.
“Adding these leading new capabilities alongside TBS’s existing global fibre and satellite networks sets us up to meet the evolving needs of the broadcast market as well as expand our value proposition to our global client base by providing a world-class broadcast operations in London. The new capabilities will help broadcasters deploy new services and channels to respond to special events, programming opportunities and new markets in these changing times.”
