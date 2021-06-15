The June 2021 edition of the RootMetrics 5G Scorecard has shown improvement in overall network capability with the BT-owned EE network recording the highest availability in all four cities tested in the latest period and fastest download speed approaching 200Mbps.
The mobile network performance benchmark firm’s study aims to provide insights into the most typical end-user 5G experience in the leading UK cities looking at “everyday” performance using both 5G-only technology and 5G mixed-mode, that is the everyday common experience of switching between 5G and 4G LTE networks.
Overall, the June scorecard revealed that competition among the UK’s four main 5G network providers is intensifying and showed that while Vodafone and O2 delivered strong Everyday 5G median download speeds in the first half of 2021- with Vodafone clocking the single-fastest Everyday 5G median download speed of any operator at 192.2 Mbps in Glasgow - EE was still the leader when it came to providing the combination of consistently broad availability plus fast speeds for UK mobile users.
EE had the highest Everyday 5G availability in all four cities tested, and its Everyday 5G median download speeds were consistently strong. EE’s lowest speed clocked was 113.5 Mbps in Glasgow, while its fastest Everyday 5G median download speed was 135.3 Mbps in Cardiff. RootMetrics said that in short EE customers should find both widespread access to 5G plus fast speeds in all four cities featured in the June 5G Scorecard.
The newly created Virgin Media O2 was found to have “pleasing” Everyday 5G speeds, with the provider clocking the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in Edinburgh at 163.3 Mbps, along with good speeds in the other cities tested. Three’s fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in the June 5G Scorecard was recorded in Glasgow at 92.2 Mbps, whereas EE, O2, and Vodafone all posted Everyday 5G median download speeds above 100 Mbps in all four cities.
Although RootMetrics didn’t record any 5G for Vodafone in Nottingham, the operator performed well in the three cities where it did offer 5G. Vodafone was also recorded to have shown encouraging progress and improvements since the second half of 2020. In fact, Vodafone’s Everyday 5G availability and median download speeds improved in all three of its cities with 5G since 2H 2020. Vodafone registered particularly notable gains in Cardiff: Vodafone’s Everyday 5G availability in Cardiff nearly doubled since 2H 2020, moving from 23.4% to 44.2%, while its Everyday 5G median download speed jumped from 106.9 Mbps to a strong 140.2 Mbps in 1H 2021, the fastest in the city.
“The best 5G experience is built on both strong availability and fast speeds—not just one or the other,” said RootMetrics chief marketing officer Patrick Linder commenting on the June 5G Scorecard. “The good news is that all four providers have improved their Everyday 5G availability since our previous round of testing, and 5G speeds are also steadily climbing.”
The newly created Virgin Media O2 was found to have “pleasing” Everyday 5G speeds, with the provider clocking the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in Edinburgh at 163.3 Mbps, along with good speeds in the other cities tested. Three’s fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in the June 5G Scorecard was recorded in Glasgow at 92.2 Mbps, whereas EE, O2, and Vodafone all posted Everyday 5G median download speeds above 100 Mbps in all four cities.
Vodafone was also recorded to have shown encouraging progress and improvements since the second half of 2020. Its 5G availability and median download speeds improved in three of the cities - except Nottingham where it has no 5G since the second half of 2020 with 5G median download speed jumping from 106.9 Mbps to 140.2 Mbps in the first half of 2021.
Overall, the June scorecard revealed that competition among the UK’s four main 5G network providers is intensifying and showed that while Vodafone and O2 delivered strong Everyday 5G median download speeds in the first half of 2021- with Vodafone clocking the single-fastest Everyday 5G median download speed of any operator at 192.2 Mbps in Glasgow - EE was still the leader when it came to providing the combination of consistently broad availability plus fast speeds for UK mobile users.
EE had the highest Everyday 5G availability in all four cities tested, and its Everyday 5G median download speeds were consistently strong. EE’s lowest speed clocked was 113.5 Mbps in Glasgow, while its fastest Everyday 5G median download speed was 135.3 Mbps in Cardiff. RootMetrics said that in short EE customers should find both widespread access to 5G plus fast speeds in all four cities featured in the June 5G Scorecard.
The newly created Virgin Media O2 was found to have “pleasing” Everyday 5G speeds, with the provider clocking the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in Edinburgh at 163.3 Mbps, along with good speeds in the other cities tested. Three’s fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in the June 5G Scorecard was recorded in Glasgow at 92.2 Mbps, whereas EE, O2, and Vodafone all posted Everyday 5G median download speeds above 100 Mbps in all four cities.
Although RootMetrics didn’t record any 5G for Vodafone in Nottingham, the operator performed well in the three cities where it did offer 5G. Vodafone was also recorded to have shown encouraging progress and improvements since the second half of 2020. In fact, Vodafone’s Everyday 5G availability and median download speeds improved in all three of its cities with 5G since 2H 2020. Vodafone registered particularly notable gains in Cardiff: Vodafone’s Everyday 5G availability in Cardiff nearly doubled since 2H 2020, moving from 23.4% to 44.2%, while its Everyday 5G median download speed jumped from 106.9 Mbps to a strong 140.2 Mbps in 1H 2021, the fastest in the city.
“The best 5G experience is built on both strong availability and fast speeds—not just one or the other,” said RootMetrics chief marketing officer Patrick Linder commenting on the June 5G Scorecard. “The good news is that all four providers have improved their Everyday 5G availability since our previous round of testing, and 5G speeds are also steadily climbing.”
The newly created Virgin Media O2 was found to have “pleasing” Everyday 5G speeds, with the provider clocking the fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in Edinburgh at 163.3 Mbps, along with good speeds in the other cities tested. Three’s fastest Everyday 5G median download speed in the June 5G Scorecard was recorded in Glasgow at 92.2 Mbps, whereas EE, O2, and Vodafone all posted Everyday 5G median download speeds above 100 Mbps in all four cities.
Vodafone was also recorded to have shown encouraging progress and improvements since the second half of 2020. Its 5G availability and median download speeds improved in three of the cities - except Nottingham where it has no 5G since the second half of 2020 with 5G median download speed jumping from 106.9 Mbps to 140.2 Mbps in the first half of 2021.