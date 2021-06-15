In a move designed to streamline its technology to deliver live high dynamic range (HDR) 4K Ultra HD video contribution to the cloud platform, AWS has confirmed the announced the general availability of its AWS Elemental Link UHD, a High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) encoding device.
The product is designed to make it simple and cost efficient to connect a live ultra-high definition (UHD) video source from production equipment to AWS Elemental MediaLive for video processing in the AWS Cloud. With Link UHD, AWS says that users can create HDR outputs, including HDR 10 and HLG, in MediaLive channels to ensure a high-quality picture for a range of streaming applications. These are said to range from enterprise events and live sports to music, fitness classes, education, training and healthcare.
AWS Elemental Link UHD supports HEVC encoding for UHD (up to 2160p at 60 fps with 10 bit colour depth) video feeds, in addition to the features included in the AWS Elemental Link HD encoder.
Looking at what it says are its product’s advantages, AWS said that whereas other video contribution solutions require on-location support to install, manage, and troubleshoot, Link UHD and Link HD devices ship fully configured to the user’s AWS account; are fast and simple to set up; and can be controlled and monitored remotely using the MediaLive console. Users connect the device to power, an IP network, and an SDI or HDMI video source, and the video is said to be automatically accessible in the MediaLive console in less than a minute. Link UHD and Link HD are lightweight, quiet, require less cooling and perform more reliably over congested networks than comparable hardware solutions.
All AWS Elemental Link devices work with AWS Elemental MediaLive, part of AWS Media Services, the recently launched suite of cloud-based services that streamline video creation, transport, packaging, storage, monetisation and delivery.
