In its first ever State of Streaming Advertising Report intelligence cloud for streaming media Conviva has revealed gaps in how publishers, buyers and consumers perceive streaming ads, and what this means for the future of the multibillion dollar streaming ad industry.
The report aims to outline a path forward for industry improvements in ad planning, measurement, privacy and quality yet found that while 69% of sellers believe ad quality on streaming is as good as on linear television, just over half of buyers feel similarly (55%) and only about a third of consumers agree (35%).
Nearly three quarters of sellers agreed that streaming inventory can be targeted in a programmatic ecosystem and that effective audience targeting to households exists for direct buys, but less than half of buyers agreed. Moreover, 70% of seller but just 39% of buyers say they have the data needed to run campaigns on streaming.
Just over half (54%) of viewers say they abandon a stream when ads fail completely or take too long to load, while 59% agreed there are too many streaming ads repeated during the same break or episode. Only 36% of viewers were satisfied with advertising on streaming overall.
In addition, less than a third of consumers are confident their privacy is being protected by streaming advertisers and publishers, yet 69% of streaming ad buyers and 75% of sellers say they consider privacy laws when building ad strategies and selling ad inventory.
While nearly four-fifths of sellers thought measuring campaign effectiveness was harder on CTV than other video platforms, only 19% of buyers agree. Similarly, 70% of sellers feel pixels and ad servers are too limited to deliver advanced ad measurement for streaming, while only 26% of buyers feel the same.
“91% of the world’s population is actively streaming, with consumers spending 47% of their TV viewing time on streaming platforms,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva commenting on the State of Streaming Advertising Report. “Yet, according to PwC, streaming ads represent less than 10% of overall TV ad spend. This delta between eyeballs and dollars represents at least a $30 billion opportunity if publishers provide the targeting and measurement needed to increase sales. It is imperative the industry understand what motivates buyers to shift ad spend to streaming and viewers to keep watching streaming ads.”
Nearly three quarters of sellers agreed that streaming inventory can be targeted in a programmatic ecosystem and that effective audience targeting to households exists for direct buys, but less than half of buyers agreed. Moreover, 70% of seller but just 39% of buyers say they have the data needed to run campaigns on streaming.
Just over half (54%) of viewers say they abandon a stream when ads fail completely or take too long to load, while 59% agreed there are too many streaming ads repeated during the same break or episode. Only 36% of viewers were satisfied with advertising on streaming overall.
In addition, less than a third of consumers are confident their privacy is being protected by streaming advertisers and publishers, yet 69% of streaming ad buyers and 75% of sellers say they consider privacy laws when building ad strategies and selling ad inventory.
While nearly four-fifths of sellers thought measuring campaign effectiveness was harder on CTV than other video platforms, only 19% of buyers agree. Similarly, 70% of sellers feel pixels and ad servers are too limited to deliver advanced ad measurement for streaming, while only 26% of buyers feel the same.
“91% of the world’s population is actively streaming, with consumers spending 47% of their TV viewing time on streaming platforms,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva commenting on the State of Streaming Advertising Report. “Yet, according to PwC, streaming ads represent less than 10% of overall TV ad spend. This delta between eyeballs and dollars represents at least a $30 billion opportunity if publishers provide the targeting and measurement needed to increase sales. It is imperative the industry understand what motivates buyers to shift ad spend to streaming and viewers to keep watching streaming ads.”