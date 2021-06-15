Aiming to address issues associated to the forthcoming loss of the third-party cookie, AT&T’s advanced advertising company Xandr has released an industry guide with insights and solutions to help industry players successfully navigate a new privacy-first world.
The Shaping the Future of Identity guide is published as many advertisers, publishers and agencies are still struggling to develop a strong identity strategy. It explores alternative approaches to identity, achieving relevance in a post-cookie world and aims to show how to target and optimise campaigns effectively and in a compliant manner.
Indeed it advises how marketers need to adjust buying strategies to ensure their programmatic advertising investments remain effective and efficient, reaching customers across screens in a non-intrusive and privacy-safe way. It also looks at alternative monetisation strategies for publishers as they continue to maximise the value of their inventory.
The guide also looks at how the identity landscape is changing and considers a number of solutions, from industry IDs to contextual targeting and curated marketplaces. “As consumers spend more time engaging with content, their data privacy must remain a priority for the advertising industry at large,” said Daniel Clayman, GM, Northern Europe, Xandr. “The rapidly changing identity landscape has led the advertising industry to reach an inflection point, and both publishers and marketers are central to writing the next chapter. A collaborative approach driven by a core belief in the need for an open internet will be essential for the success for both buyers and sellers in the new era of digital advertising.”
“As the loss of third-party cookies approaches, advertisers' top concern is how this will impact their ad performance, and ultimately, their bottom line,” added Matthew Papa, SVP of Partnerships at Captify. “As they begin to test and adopt new buying strategies that balance performance and privacy, it will become clear that standard contextual strategies won’t cut it. However innovative solutions are emerging for the advertising market that empower advertisers to reach high performing, intent-powered audiences at scale.”
The Shaping the Future of Identity guide is available from here.
