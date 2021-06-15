Enabling reach to hundreds of multichannel video programming distributor systems across the US, satellite provider SES is to continue delivering the Managed Satellite Distribution service, formerly known as Headend in the Sky (HITS), for Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS).
The division of the US cable giant provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers. For more than two decades, CTS’s Managed Satellite Distribution service has enabled multichannel video affiliates to transition to digital services, reduce costs and reclaim bandwidth for new services.
Under the terms of the new, multi-year extension agreement, SES will be transitioning CTS’s Managed Satellite Distribution service from its SES-11 craft at 105 degrees West to the AMC-11 satellite at 131 degrees West. This is part of SES’s plan to clear the C-band spectrum in the US to accommodate the deployment of 5G services in the coming years.
As part of the transition to AMC-11 SES is using advanced compression and is working with CTS to ensure its Managed Satellite Distribution affiliates have a seamless transition, deliver what SES assures will be a high-quality experience to their subscribers and ensure no interference from 5G transmissions on the cleared spectrum. SES will also be launching new C-band satellites to provide continuity of service well into the future for CTS and its Managed Satellite Distribution affiliates.
“Comcast Technology Solutions has been a critical customer and partner for SES for decades, and our relationship has strengthened further as we jointly re-engineer the Managed Satellite Distribution service to ensure that millions continue to receive radio and TV programming across the US,” explained SES CEO Steve Collar. “Our focus throughout the C-band clearing process has been to support our customers in delivering state-of-the-art services while freeing up spectrum for the US market. We are using the best technologies, processes and people to do this, and our partnership with CTS is a great testament to that.”
“SES has been integral in providing continuity of service to our Managed Satellite Distribution customers in the midst of great change. The current transition of satellite services in order to free up C-band spectrum represents a huge change for us and our partners,” added Allison Olien, vice president and general manager, communications and technology provider suite for Comcast Technology Solutions.
