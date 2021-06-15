 Bluesky, Innovative Systems increase coverage in American Samoa | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Bluesky MoanaTV has opted for the Innovative Systems Multi-Generation video solution to roll out its service to a greater number of viewers in American Samoa.

IS VS 6 21 1 4 1024x271According to technical manager of data and content, Timothy Verma, Innovative Systems offered the most advanced roadmap for video delivery that would serve Bluesky’s interest for its long term goals.

Verma said the move will future-proof its video as it continues to serve traditional IPTV customers, with a long term goal of full transition to live streaming of its video product.

Bluesky CTO Stuart Fong added: “The technology change not only gave us new marketable features, it also enabled us to be free from our traditional coax delivery method and has enabled alternative IP delivery methods to our customers. This has resulted in an increase of our service penetration from 65% to 92% of the population.”

