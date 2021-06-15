Following a successful 2020 season, when it broadcast games to more than 130 million people around the world, Canada’s first official national professional basketball league, the Canadian Elite Basketball League, has launched an OTT streaming service, CEBL+.

Basketball fans in Canada, the US and internationally will now have access to live CEBL games as well as on-demand content including highlights and other exclusive features available only on the service.

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch all CEBL live games as well as full game replays free of charge. They can further subscribe to the service’s All Access Package for $2.99 CAD monthly or $17.99 CAD annually to further access a wide variety of video content including interviews, documentaries, highlights, podcasts and weekly shows.

CEBL+ is available in the US and internationally for an all-inclusive price of $24.99 USD annually, $4.99 USD monthly, or through a Single Game Pass available for $0.99 USD.

To power the service, the CEBL partnered with StreamAMG, which provides its end-to-end OTT platform, including a customised OTT website based on its StreamPlay front end framework. The CEBL will also use CloudMatrix, the agency’s on-demand content entitlement and distribution system, and employ its CloudPay platform to handle subscriptions, payment and user management.

Mike Morreale, commissioner and CEO of the league, commented: “Launching CEBL+ is another way we continue to invest into the exposure of the CEBL for all our fans in Canada and around the world. This content platform allows us to showcase our exciting brand of Canadian pro basketball to new audiences everywhere. I encourage everyone to subscribe and watch some of the best pro basketball talent in the world.”

Mark Silver, StreamAMG’s general manager, North America, added: “The CEBL has emerged as one of the world’s most innovative and progressive sports properties, and we are thrilled to support their launch of CEBL+. The CEBL+ digital product is an excellent showcase of how StreamAMG enables sports properties to monetise their streaming broadcasts while protecting their linear broadcast agreements.”

The 2021 CEBL season begins on 24 June at 7pm ET in the nation’s capital as the Ottawa BlackJacks host the Niagara River Lions at TD Place.