Viktor Underwood, CEO at Quickchannel, commented: “A reliable enterprise video streaming solution is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially in a time when users have become accustomed to the high quality experience they receive on services such as Netflix and Prime. The pandemic has only increased the pressure to be able to deliver flawless streaming of webcasts, team meetings, leadership summits and virtual trade shows, all of which are crucial to large enterprises.

“As a company that prides itself on its streaming services, we recognised the value of partnering with a company whose CDN solution could deliver a standout quality of experience for global viewers. Based on their reputation, experience in the market, customer service and cutting edge technology, we immediately saw the value in partnering with Akamai.”

Added Lars Engdahl, regional sales director at Akamai: “As more businesses continue to migrate online, content providers face an increasing array of challenges, such as delivery of different types of content, adjusting content for different types of devices, as well as securing data. The inherent capabilities of a content delivery network mean that Akamai is well positioned to help businesses such as Quickchannel overcome these diverse challenges when it comes to media delivery.”