Continuing its team expansion in the country and in particular supporting its connected TV (CTV) growth, leading music video network Vevo has announced that Richard Brant is to join the company as advanced TV director for its UK and International business.





Brant joins from Dentsu Aegis Network, where he spent two years building out its overarching CTV proposition and vision as Director of AV Product. During this time, he launched Dentsu’s flagship end-to-end TV offering and drove cross-agency awareness of the benefits of CTV. Prior to this, he spent six years in various roles at Sky, where he was responsible for driving impressive YoY growth for Sky AdVance, which uses Sky’s TV and ad viewing data to help advertisers carry out campaigns in the digital domain, both within and outside of Sky’s services.



At the top of Brant’s in-tray will be driving the Vevo connected TV business for which UK viewership has grown by 24% year-on-year. Brant’s arrival is intended to foster further Vevo’s CTV presence in the UK and beyond, solidifying CTV as the de-facto platform of choice for UK and international audiences.



The newly established role is also designed to support CTV growth and build on Vevo’s increasing momentum in the advanced TV market following recent partnerships with major TV players within the year, such as



By developing its connected TV proposition, Vevo says that it will enable brands and advertisers to capture this growing audience across a range of OTT and OEM partners, all on a brand-safe network.



"We're really looking forward to Richard joining our team," said James Cornish, VP international sales, Vevo, commenting on the appointment. "This year, Vevo UK celebrates its tenth anniversary and the next decade will see CTV play a defining role in our expansion strategy. Richard's experience building out advanced TV products, particularly from the buyer side, comes at a pivotal time for us as we focus on bringing music video to where our audiences are across CTV. This, in turn, ensures Vevo is perfectly positioned as a strategic partner for brands and advertisers who wish to gain global cut-through with brand safe, premium and culturally relevant content."