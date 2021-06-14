Extending the reach of its streaming apps that are currently accessible on web browsers and mobile devices, Chilean over-the-top (OTT) streaming TV service provider Riivi is to launch on connected TV devices through deployment of technology from Norgin Media.
Riivi is the first Latin-American ad-based (AVOD) platform that offers free firms, documentaries and series in the region. The on-demand TV streaming service provider offers a catalogue of over 200 titles from the biggest of Latin production companies including Fabula, Andrea Films, Shoreline and Ceneca, among others.
With ambitious plans to launch in multiple countries, the OTT streaming platform has already acquired a sizable audience who expects availability on many Connected TV models.
Norigin has been commissioned to validate the TV apps that are planned for imminent launch and will help verify and fast-track the certification of the TV apps, including popular Smart TV devices like Samsung Tizen and LG WebOS, among others. “As Latin America´s first free streaming service of local productions, we have grand ideas to create new TV experiences for our viewers,” remarked Riivi co-founder and CTO Ilan Oliel. “For us, that means having top quality and smooth user-experience, and hence look forward to working closely with Norigin Media who have many years of developmental expertise on connected TV apps.”
In the partnership, Norigin Testing as-a-Service (OTT Testing-aaS) solution will see use in helping quality assure premium streaming TV apps ffor efficient device manufacturer certification. Norigin says that its testing lab facilities and QA engineering ensures good quality streaming apps that consumers will use.
“We are extremely happy to announce our foray and new partnership in South America,” added Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand. “It is a pleasure to work with the team at Riivi and we intend to help launch many such great streaming services in the region. Large screen TV models are fragmented and require a lot of specific attention, which connected TVs.”
