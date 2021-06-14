Hot on the heels of selling its UK studios business, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) has announced its Viaplay streaming service has gained exclusive media rights to show the 2021 and 2024 editions of the Copa América, along with the region’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers and select friendly games.
Despite concerns due to Covid-19 that saw the host country switch from Argentina to Brazil very late in the day, the 47th edition of the iconic football tournament kicked off on 13 and will see until 13 July South America’s leading football nations battle it out in the region’s foremost international football tournament.
Some of the world’s top players will be on view including Argentinean football legend Lionel Messi, as well former Barcelona team mates Neymar Junior of Brazil and Uruguay’s infamous Luis Suárez. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Roberto Firminho will also be present for Brazil as will Gabriel Jesus and Vinícius Júnior; Sergio Agüero and Ángel Di María will represent Argentina; Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal (Chile); and Edinson Cavani (Uruguay).
The broadcast deal will see viewers in every Nordic country able to stream all 28 matches from the 2021 Copa América live on Viaplay. The 2024 tournament will be available on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic regions and in Poland.
The South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be shown live on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic regions across 12 matchdays between June 2021 and March 2022. Brazil and Argentina's friendly matches between 2022 and 2024 will also be available on Viaplay in the Nordic and Baltic regions and in Poland. The agreement has been brokered by Pitch International.
Viaplay will launch in Poland in August and in the US in late 2021, followed by the Netherlands in Q1 2022 and then four additional markets by the end of 2023.
Commenting on the deals, Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group chief sports officer said: "The Copa América is the oldest international football competition and one of the most exciting. We offer premium sports from around the world throughout the year, and securing the next two editions of the Copa América means Viaplay viewers can look forward to thrilling sports summers lit up by many of the best footballers on the planet."
