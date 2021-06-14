Following the recent departure of former boss Neil Gane to take up a position with the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) has now appointed Aaron Herps as general manager of its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP).





The trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific has a stated mission to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA sees itself as the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leading the fight against video piracy through CAP and providing insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry.



Herps has over 15 years of content protection experience in the sports and entertainment industries across Asia Pacific. Prior to joining AVIA, Herps was manager of digital content protection for Asia Pacific at beIN Media Group and was the senior manager of global content protection at the Motion Picture Association of America for more than a decade.



Herps joined AVIA in 2019 as CAP’s operations manager, working alongside Gane on all CAP initiatives from government outreach to criminal investigations and associated enforcement actions against syndicates and streaming website operators in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



In his new role as Herps will aim to build on the legacy that he says was Gane and he contributed to,



"Aaron has been instrumental to the success of CAP over the last two years so it gives me great pleasure to see him now taking over the role of general manager," said AVIA CEO Louis Boswell commenting on the appointment. "The fight against piracy never remains static but Aaron has the creativity and skills to lead our industry's efforts as both the threat and our response to it evolve. I am looking forward to the next chapter of CAP."