Global artificial intelligence virtual smart sensors and AI software provider Elliptic Labs has signed its first proof of concept (PoC) agreement for the smart TV market.
Headquartered in Norway Elliptic Labs is with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan, Elliptic Labs was founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University. The company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver 3D gesture, proximity and presence-sensing experiences.
Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform solution for Smart TV devices is designed to provide a contextually aware solution to a new product category. The Virtual Presence Sensor can enable a Smart TV to determine if no one is present, thus allowing it to save power by turning off the screen. The software-only sensors that have already been deployed in over 150 million devices.
The smart TV manufacturer with whom it signed the new deal has yet to be named but what is known is that the PoC will entail the Elliptic Labs AI virtual smart sensor platform bringing user experiences like presence detection and touchless gestures to the smart TV OEM’s next generation of television products.
“Elliptic Labs has been making significant progress in attracting the largest OEMs in new consumer electronic verticals,” said Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen.
“New projects in the laptop, IoT and now smart TV space is a strong signal to the value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. Our strong expertise in ultrasound, sensor fusion and AI brings innovative user experiences to new hardware designs while eliminating the ongoing hardware component supply chain concerns. These powerful value propositions cut across multiple markets, positioning Elliptic Labs strongly for future growth and opportunities.”
Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform solution for Smart TV devices is designed to provide a contextually aware solution to a new product category. The Virtual Presence Sensor can enable a Smart TV to determine if no one is present, thus allowing it to save power by turning off the screen. The software-only sensors that have already been deployed in over 150 million devices.
The smart TV manufacturer with whom it signed the new deal has yet to be named but what is known is that the PoC will entail the Elliptic Labs AI virtual smart sensor platform bringing user experiences like presence detection and touchless gestures to the smart TV OEM’s next generation of television products.
“Elliptic Labs has been making significant progress in attracting the largest OEMs in new consumer electronic verticals,” said Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen.
“New projects in the laptop, IoT and now smart TV space is a strong signal to the value of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform. Our strong expertise in ultrasound, sensor fusion and AI brings innovative user experiences to new hardware designs while eliminating the ongoing hardware component supply chain concerns. These powerful value propositions cut across multiple markets, positioning Elliptic Labs strongly for future growth and opportunities.”