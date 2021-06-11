Showing just how fluid broadcasting still is in the Covid-affected world, Extreme E has revealed that it is actively seeking alternate destinations for the final two races in Season 1 of electric off-road racing series due to the ongoing pandemic situation in South America.
Extreme E was due to hold its Amazon X Prix in the Brazilian state of Pará, on 23-24 October, before heading further south to the Glacier X Prix in Patagonia, Argentina on 11-12 December. However, having monitored the global situation regarding the pandemic, Extreme E has decided to postpone visiting the region until Season 2. The pandemic situation in South America has already recently seen the soon to kick off Copa America football tournament switch from Argentina to Brazil at very short notice and despite a surge in Covid-19 infections in the new host country.
Extreme E has already completed two of its five X Prix in its inaugural season – the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal – and is now in full planning mode for its Arctic X Prix, taking place in Greenland at the end of August. The first two events have been hits on traditional TV channels and also social media platforms.
Alternative race locations are currently under exploration and will be announced in due course. Options include the possibility of the Western Isles, Scotland ahead of Glasgow hosting COP26 in November.
Commenting on the proposed switch in venues, Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the situation regarding all Extreme E locations for 2021 and have chosen to make this pre-emptive decision on racing in South America this year. As a new series embarking on our opening Season, our priority is to deliver a five-race calendar of events which are safe and responsible for our global participants, partners and staff to travel to and attend. This was not a decision made lightly, however current travel advice and restrictions have also meant we have been unable to visit the race areas in advance to undertake the necessary reconnaissance visits, which are especially vital due to the remote nature of our operations.”
If the races do return to Brazil and Argentina in 2022, they will see cars from iconic motor sports team McLaren Racing lining up. The team will compete in the five-race global championship, helping to accelerate its sustainability and diversity agenda, while reaching new fans and partners, and growing the McLaren Racing brand and franchise.
“From the moment Extreme E was announced we have been following the progress of the series closely,” explained McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “Our attention was immediately drawn by the innovative format of this motorsport platform, in particular the ability it gives us to accelerate and boost our own overarching sustainability agenda, which shares the same priorities of decarbonisation, waste reduction, diversity and equality."
