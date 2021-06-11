Just as nearly all eyes in the football world are on the big kick off for Euro 2020 as Italy take on Turkey in Rome, elsewhere in the Eternal City Eleven Sports has secured live rights to the 2021 Copa America for Italy.





Despite concerns due to Covid-19 that saw the host country switch from Argentina to Brazil very late in the day, the 47th edition of the iconic football tournament that will see South American teams slug it out to be the continent’s top dogs will run from 13 June to 10 July.



Some of the world’s top players will be on view including Argentinean football legend Lionel Messi, as well former Barcelona team mates Neymar Junior of Brazil and Uruguay’s infamous Luis Suárez. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Roberto Firminho will also be present.



Eleven Italy viewers will have the chance to watch all 28 Copa America matches live and on-demand on the broadcaster's OTT platform.