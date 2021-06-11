In a partnership designed to deliver holistic linear, connected TV and OTT measurement, providing incremental reach and performance outcomes, media owner TEGNA has chosen TVSquared to power cross-platform, closed-loop measurement and attribution for its advertisers.
The deal will see TEGNA’s footprint of 64 stations in 51 markets, which serve 48 million TV households monthly, and its Premion subsidiary’s directly-sourced inventory from more than 125 branded networks delivering premium CTV and OTT impressions, combined with TVSquared’s ability to process hundreds of millions of impressions monthly. The result say the partners will be one of the largest TV measurement and attribution initiatives for converged TV.
“The TV ecosystem is in the midst of an evolution that demands cross-platform analytics,” said TEGNA vice president of sales intelligence Jessica Daigle. “TVSquared is an industry leader for local TV and OTT ad measurement and attribution. They are the right partner to power TEGNA Attribution, which proves the value of our campaigns and helps grow our advertisers’ local businesses.”
“TEGNA has always been a trailblazer in bringing transparent data and analytics to the TV marketplace,” added Jo Kinsella, president, TVSquared. “The scale of this cross-platform initiative is a huge signal to the market about the advancements happening to make TV more accountable. We are thrilled to partner with TEGNA and Premion on this game-changing solution and arm its diverse client base with the transparency and intel needed to leverage the power of cross-platform TV advertising.”
