In its last financial quarter ended 31 March 202, the SVOD leader reported revenue of $7.163 billion, up 24% annually, and in a bid to drive this even further in subsequent quarters Netflix has announced that it is to open a store selling apparel and lifestyle products tied to it shows.
In opening the Netflix.shop, the company says that it is providing a new way for fans to connect with their favourite stories. It added that it wanted to extend the world of stories for fans, combining curated products and storytelling in what it called a “uniquely” Netflix shopping experience spanning apparel and toys to immersive events and games.
Among the items debuting in the Netflix.shop in June 2021 will be streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden, as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre.
The shop is also introducing a collection of anime-inspired collectibles from a group of up-and-coming designers - Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites and Jordan Bentle and will in future offer exclusive products from titles like The Witcher and Stranger Things, as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.
The Netflix.shop will first be available in the US before expanding into other countries around the world in the coming months.
