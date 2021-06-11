Argentinian telecommunications operator Gigared has chosen video delivery technology provider Appear to help deliver HD content to more subscribers across the country.

All Gigared customers have access to HD content, without the need for a set-top box. However, Gigared wants to increase its footprint across Argentina, and needed a technology partner that could support with the delivery of more HD channels to more subscribers.

Gigared has deployed Appear’s X and XC Platforms to support with the delivery of digital TV services, plus Appear’s mux X20 and XC5000 ISDB-T modulator at its central headend, as well as at two remote locations. Gigared selected Appear’s technology because of its interoperability with ISDB-T for cable.

Juan Ramon Garcia Bish, new technologies manager at Gigared, said: “As we looked to migrate our subscribers to digital TV services, we knew we had a challenge on our hands when it came to interoperability. We didn’t want our customers to have to set up and install STBs – we wanted to provide a seamless customer experience. But it can be tricky to find the right support for ISDB-T implementations on cable as many TV sets on the market are simply not compatible.

“We selected Appear to support us as it is a technology partner that we could trust to simplify the upgrade to HD services. Not only do Appear’s solutions ensure we can deliver the high-quality TV experience our subscribers expect direct to their TVs, but with little downtime and high-quality performance, we knew that we could deploy Appear’s technology at our remote locations, and they would simply work.”

Added Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear: “Today’s subscribers expect the very best possible TV experience, which means having access to HD content is very much the norm – even without a STB. But as a TV provider, navigating different technology standards, all while ensuring performance and reliability is complex.

“We’re delighted to be working with Gigared and to be bringing high quality content to its subscribers across Argentina. Our leading technology, along with our longstanding heritage and expertise, means we have the technology Gigared needed to ensure it can deliver outstanding TV experiences.”