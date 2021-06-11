The app - which TeraVolt will also be operating in the futur - will be available on around 10 million Vestel devices in 55 countries. It is aimed to improve the user experience on the TV as first screen, so that the second screen (usually a smartphone) becomes superfluous. So, Football Corner offers a football-filtered electronic programme guide for up to seven days ahead, as well as real-time updates, insights, and statistics for matches, and tournaments.

Tobias Fröhlich, co-founder and CEO at TeraVolt, commented: “The concept of the second screen is outdated. We firmly believe that all the information and details viewers might want should always be available on the first screen. And smart TVs are ideally suited to meet these requirements and make the second screen obsolete.”

Added Barış Altınkaya, deputy GM of marketing and product management at Vestel: “The timing of the app’s launch, just ahead of a big tournament, could not be better. Catching all the matches for must-see competitions can often prove difficult, but with this app, football fans won’t have to worry about missing a second of the live sporting action. The interactive match guide makes it easy to keep track of all the games, while the real-time information and statistics contribute to, and immerse you in the tournament experience.”