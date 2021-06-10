The one where the smash 90s comedy breaks records for the leading pay-TV provider in 2021: Sky One’s broadcast of the reunion of the cast of Friends has broken viewing records with an audience of 5.3 million fans across the UK.
Friends: The Reunion saw Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the show.
The one-off special was available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW and drew in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history.
It was Sky’s most-watched programme across live, recorded, and downloaded viewing in the last two years, second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience ever across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment channels. It was also the most-watched piece of content in the first 24 hours from release in streaming service NOW’S history, again second only to Game of Thrones.
The transmission became the best organic performing content across Sky and NOW’s social channels with the huge interest in the #FriendsReunion seeing it trend globally all day on the day of launch.
The one-off special was available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW and drew in the biggest ever audience in the channel’s history.
It was Sky’s most-watched programme across live, recorded, and downloaded viewing in the last two years, second only to the final series of Game of Thrones for the biggest audience ever across Sky’s portfolio of entertainment channels. It was also the most-watched piece of content in the first 24 hours from release in streaming service NOW’S history, again second only to Game of Thrones.
The transmission became the best organic performing content across Sky and NOW’s social channels with the huge interest in the #FriendsReunion seeing it trend globally all day on the day of launch.