Commenting on the partnership, Innovate UK’s stated mission is to drive productivity and economic growth by working with companies to de-risk, enable and support innovation across all economic sectors. As part of UK Research and Innovation, the agency is investing up to £10 million to fund single and collaborative R&D projects as part of the Sustainable Innovation Fund.Virtual Post and OvationData will use their research grant to fund a large-scale R&D project named Post Production Provided Anywhere (POPPA). It aims to produce a prototype next-generation remote post-production system that will allow film and television companies to set up remote teams with access to fully provisioned toolsets quickly, easily and cost-effectively.As part of the partnership, Virtual Post will provide services, a toolset and security protocols while OvationData will contribute its expertise in cloud and equipment provision and infrastructure. The research will be informed by the latest feedback on security issues, high-performance media storage for live operations and the challenges presented by latency, poor internet connections and failover capability. It will also focus on creating systems that are dynamically scalable.While its initial aim will be to help companies to cope with the Covid crisis, POPPA will aim to creatie a future-proof infrastructure and service-delivery system and provide a more sustainable workflow for the longer term.Commenting on the partnership, OvationData business development manager Andrew McConnell (pictured) said: “As a systems integrator to the post production sector for over 20 years, OvationData has witnessed the evolution of an industry that had its roots firmly in Soho to the global phenomenon that UK founded post is today. One of the key reasons for this success has been the industry’s ability to adapt and overcome new challenges. We are proud to be part of this project which aims to develop new and innovative methods for post-production workflows in today’s rapidly changing landscape.”