Premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider SES HD PLUS Ghana has announced a first for its region with the integration of its TV broadcast service into selected Samsung TVs using NAGRA’s TVkey Cloud technology.
The launch of My HD PLUS App on Samsung’s TVs will be a first on the African continent. The cloud-based direct-to-TV security solution, co-developed by NAGRA and Samsung, brings encrypted TV services directly to internet-connected smart TVs equipped with TVkey hardware root of trust.
The integrated operator My HD PLUS app will offer users direct access to the HD+ Service straight out of the box as part of a new TV installation, or through the existing app store on compatible TVs.
In addition to leading local channels broadcasting in HD quality on the HD+ Service, the My HD PLUS app also offers the FeeliFeeli Experience with over 100 channels in SD with superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide a logical channel numbering system which assigns channels a permanent number and been arranged according to genres.
The move comes at a time when SES HD PLUS Ghana has been announced as the HD Experience Partner by the Multimedia Group which has secured the rights for the Euro 2020. Customers will be able to enjoy the final three matches broadcast to the integrated Samsung TVs in Ultra HD for the first time in Africa with the support of KNET Ghana, owners of the Silicon House Production Studios.
SES HD PLUS Ghana is also collaborating with NAGRA and Samsung to deliver My HD PLUS on 4K ready TVs and take advantage of the rights that Multimedia Group has secured for the Euro 2020 football tournament to deliver the first 4K event via K-NET’s 4K studios.
“We at SES HD PLUS Ghana, are committed to delivering world class TV viewing experiences to our customers and this integrated My HD PLUS App allows them to watch their favourite local channels in premium high-definition quality without the need for additional devices or set up,” commented SES HD PLUS Ghana director Theodore Asampong.
