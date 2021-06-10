Leading German FTTH service provider Deutsche Glasfaser and the country’s premier broadband association BREKO eG have turned to personalised smart services technology firm Plume for next-generation subscriber experiences.
In the first deployment Deutsche Glasfaser Group will launch a new bundle of digital subscriber experiences to its residential broadband customers. Central to the partnership is the implementation of Plume’s cloud- and AI-driven SaaS experience management platform which uses OpenSync technology and features the HomePass front-end Smart Home Services suite and Haystack intelligent back-end support tools and data analytics.
Plume says that by deploying its platform it can enable Deutsche Glasfaser to expand its product portfolio with highly personalised service offerings which extend the customer experience throughout subscribers’ homes. It adds the OpenSync open-source framework gives Deutsche Glasfaser access to a flexible and cloud-agnostic architecture to enable rapid service curation, delivery, scale, management and support of Plume’s digital subscriber services.
Commenting on the partnership, Deutsche Glasfaser chief commercial officer Ruben Queimano said: “As a pioneer and pacesetter in the industry and the leading fibre-optic provider for rural areas in Germany, we have already deployed one million FTTH connections and we will accelerate our growth in the future. The partnership with Plume, also a pioneer in their field, will help us to deliver the best internet experience to our customers, complementing a high-speed internet connection with a premium smart home experience. This includes the provision of a fully optimised and flawless Wi-Fi experience delivered to every device.”
With BREKO eG, the commercial platform of the leading broadband association in Germany, Plume will make its platform and services available to its over 200 communications service provider (CSPs) members. This includes Plume's SaaS experience management platform –– including smart home and intelligent business suites––with special pre-agreed terms. Plume’s cloud-based approach and integration with back-end systems are designed to accelerate go-to-market, enabling service providers to be up-and-running in less than 45 days. The partnership means that BREKO eG’s growing number of alternative fixed broadband operators will have access to Plume’s solution to increase ARPU and reduce OpEx by optimising in-home broadband experiences.
“We look forward to working closely with the Plume team. With this cooperation, we can help our network operators understand and implement adaptive Wi-Fi services to substantially improve the in-home experience for their subscribers,” said BREKO eG managing director Jürgen Magull,. “Since it can be assumed that the work-from-home era will continue indefinitely, flawless connectivity and robust cybersecurity are high on the agenda of consumers, businesses and the service providers who serve them – our members can only benefit from the potential of satisfied customers along with increasing ARPU while reducing OpEx and lowering churn.”
