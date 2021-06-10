The bet made by Technicolor Connected Home in 2016 in offering commitment to provide RDK-B software to broadband network service providers has paid off with the announcement that the firm has deployed over 20 million RDK broadband gateways for global network service providers (NSPs).
RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For the video industry, RDK provides common methods for a number of key tasks including managing video tuning, conditional access, DRM, stream management and diagnostics.
The software platform standardises core functions used in broadband, video standardises core functions used in broadband, video and internet of things (IoT) connected devices. By standardising these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms.
RDK is an open source software platform that standardises core functions used in video, broadband and IoT connected devices. For broadband, RDK software provides common support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.
Over the past year, the RDK video businesses community has developed new ways to enhance their video with the rollouts of RDK4, Lightning App language, and RDK Video Accelerator set-top boxes. Companies can also use the RDK App Framework to build and manage their own apps, choose an RDK Video Accelerator, choose a fully integrated IP set-top box and select an RDK pre-integrated app store solution.
Technicolor says the rapid uptake of RDK-B by telcos, satellite service providers and cable operators marks the industry’s successful shift from proprietary single function customer premises equipment (CPE) to open platforms that enable a wide-array of new services to be introduced into the market. Companies with whom Technicolor has deployed RDK broadband gateways include Telecom Argentina, KabelPlus, VOO, Claro, Rogers, Shaw, Videotron, Stofa, Megacable, Toya, Vectra, Atlantic Broadband, Comcast, Cox, Mediacom and WOW.
Commenting on the company’s commitment to the standard, Ashwani Saigal, vice president of broadband at Technicolor Connected Home said: “Technicolor Connected Home has worked closely with the RDK community since its formation and has collaborated on developing a software stack that enables NSPs to not only provide subscribers with optimal broadband performance, but also integrate new innovations and applications in a cost-effective manner.”
“Technicolor Connected Home is a global leader at accelerating RDK adoption, particularly evidenced by their broadband RDK deployments with service providers globally,” added RDK president and general manager Jason Briggs. “The company shares our commitment to providing service providers with software that delivers maximum versatility and transparency and enables service providers to retain full control over device telemetry and the consumer-facing experience. Technicolor Connected Home solutions also make it possible for operators who have a mix of broadband access technologies within their footprints to use RDK as a standardised software platform across gateways and networks.”
http://www.technicolor.com
