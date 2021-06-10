Síminn is using the Channel Store service to create high-quality television bundles, with live and on-demand content, and deliver these to its IPTV subscribers. With 1,200 active channels and a catalogue of 10,000 sources, Red Bee’s Channel Store is currently connecting more than 100 signal suppliers and content aggregators globally.

Sveinbjörn Bjarki Jónsson, department manager, Síminn IPTV, said: “With Red Bee, we get easy access to a huge choice of channels, which enables us to offer high-quality entertainment packages to our subscribers. No other aggregation solution we looked at could offer this level of flexibility, and we can easily add or remove channels to keep up with customer demand.”

Added David van Kemenade, product manager for Red Bee’s Distribution Services: “Our Channel Store serves as a global marketplace, connecting the world’s signal suppliers and content aggregators. We’re happy to welcome Síminn to an ever-expanding group of telcos, streaming services and broadcasters, using the Channel Store to access content from all over the world and deliver it to their audiences.”