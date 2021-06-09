Aiming to further interoperability for high-quality, low latency video streaming over the internet, LiveU has joined the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative dedicated to overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.
Founded by Haivision in April 2017, the SRT Alliance already has more than 500 members. Its mission is to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming by supporting the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport), claimed to be the fastest growing open source streaming project. SRT is a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed and pioneered by Haivision that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure, low-latency video across the public internet.
Live video streaming and remote production solutions provider LiveU says joining the alliance is in line with its commitment to support open standards and the ultimate reliability of video contribution and distribution across the public internet. Working in conjunction with LiveU’s Reliable Transport (LRT), the protocols ensure that video is received at the highest quality and lowest latency possible as part of an end-to-end connected workflow, within and beyond the LiveU ecosystem.
“We’re proud to join the SRT Alliance, helping to steer the open source development of the SRT protocol and ensure full interoperability and reliability across public internet video contribution and distribution,” said LiveU COO and co-founder Avi Cohen, It brings together a very significant number of companies, further increasing cross-industry collaboration and future protocol development.”
“We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively deployed by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and production companies as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow,” added Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. “LiveU is an important new member of the Alliance.”
Live video streaming and remote production solutions provider LiveU says joining the alliance is in line with its commitment to support open standards and the ultimate reliability of video contribution and distribution across the public internet. Working in conjunction with LiveU’s Reliable Transport (LRT), the protocols ensure that video is received at the highest quality and lowest latency possible as part of an end-to-end connected workflow, within and beyond the LiveU ecosystem.
“We’re proud to join the SRT Alliance, helping to steer the open source development of the SRT protocol and ensure full interoperability and reliability across public internet video contribution and distribution,” said LiveU COO and co-founder Avi Cohen, It brings together a very significant number of companies, further increasing cross-industry collaboration and future protocol development.”
“We’re pleased to see the SRT protocol being actively deployed by some of the world’s biggest broadcast and production companies as its adoption and industry-wide recognition continues to grow,” added Suso Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance for Haivision. “LiveU is an important new member of the Alliance.”