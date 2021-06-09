On the heels of what it says were numerous successful live local and national addressable ad campaigns from America’s top TV networks,VIZIO has announced a major milestone and that Project OAR, the consortium of which it is a founder, has expanded its membership and certified programmes.
Formed in 2018, Project Open Addressable Ready is a technology consortium created to deliver better advertising experiences to viewers through the use of dynamic advertising on internet-connected TVs and devices. OAR members include AMC Networks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Discovery Networks, Disney, EW Scripps, Fox, Hearst Television, Univision, ViacomCBS, VIZIO and WarnerMedia. The consortium provides technical specifications and best-practice provisions for the selling, targeting and measurement of addressable TV advertising within privacy-compliant, consumer-forward TV environments and is open to content providers, linear inventory owners and OEMs.
By surpassing 11. 2 million addressable TVs that enable frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion across the US, VIZIO says that it has achieved a notable mark for Project OAR as by expanding the footprint, programmers are able to deliver and manage addressable TV ad inventory inside of linear programming broadcast to homes across America.
“Addressable TV advertising has arrived. Today’s milestone pushes the consortium beyond a “Project” and into an addressable business,” said Adam Gaynor, VP network partnerships and head of addressable for VIZIO and OAR. “We have worked to put standards in place in collaboration with top networks to deliver addressable campaigns at scale and enhance the TV experience for viewers at home. With the infrastructure in place and more campaigns going live in the market, we are making it possible to deploy, manage and sell dynamic ads for local and national inventory.”
OAR also announced that WarnerMedia, AMC Networks and FOX all have completed live addressable campaigns with Discovery just getting started after completing successful trials. WarnerMedia, AMC Networks and FOX all have completed live addressable campaigns with Discovery just getting started after completing successful trials.
“We started our first addressable campaign in late 2020 and have continued to air addressable campaigns across our national inventory and complemented by set-top box VOD and CTV, allowing for true convergence,” said Kristine Bayles, VP, advanced advertising, AMC. “Working with OAR, we are helping to push standards that the entire industry can use. With over 30% of our linear viewership being addressable, we are unlocking new opportunities for brands to connect directly with the intended consumer with precision.”
Attracting new sources of inventory across national, local and Spanish-language content, Univision joined the consortium in the first quarter of 2021 and is already underway with plans for addressable TV beta trials across its Spanish-language television portfolio, including broadcast networks Univision and UniMás, and cable networks TUDN and Galavisión.
By surpassing 11. 2 million addressable TVs that enable frame-accurate dynamic ad insertion across the US, VIZIO says that it has achieved a notable mark for Project OAR as by expanding the footprint, programmers are able to deliver and manage addressable TV ad inventory inside of linear programming broadcast to homes across America.
“Addressable TV advertising has arrived. Today’s milestone pushes the consortium beyond a “Project” and into an addressable business,” said Adam Gaynor, VP network partnerships and head of addressable for VIZIO and OAR. “We have worked to put standards in place in collaboration with top networks to deliver addressable campaigns at scale and enhance the TV experience for viewers at home. With the infrastructure in place and more campaigns going live in the market, we are making it possible to deploy, manage and sell dynamic ads for local and national inventory.”
OAR also announced that WarnerMedia, AMC Networks and FOX all have completed live addressable campaigns with Discovery just getting started after completing successful trials. WarnerMedia, AMC Networks and FOX all have completed live addressable campaigns with Discovery just getting started after completing successful trials.
“We started our first addressable campaign in late 2020 and have continued to air addressable campaigns across our national inventory and complemented by set-top box VOD and CTV, allowing for true convergence,” said Kristine Bayles, VP, advanced advertising, AMC. “Working with OAR, we are helping to push standards that the entire industry can use. With over 30% of our linear viewership being addressable, we are unlocking new opportunities for brands to connect directly with the intended consumer with precision.”
Attracting new sources of inventory across national, local and Spanish-language content, Univision joined the consortium in the first quarter of 2021 and is already underway with plans for addressable TV beta trials across its Spanish-language television portfolio, including broadcast networks Univision and UniMás, and cable networks TUDN and Galavisión.