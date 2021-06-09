The UK’s leading commercial TV broadcasters have entered into a collaboration to launch CFlight, what they say is the industry’s first unified advertising metric that captures live, on-demand and time-shifted commercial impressions across all mainstream viewing platforms in the UK.
CFlight was initially developed by Comcast-owned NBCUniversal in the US in 2018 and underpins ongoing currency measurement across NBCUniversal’s One Platform. Comcast-owned Sky then adapted the CFlight standards and methodology for the UK media marketplace to reflect its own portfolio, before working in conjunction with Channel 4 and ITV on a pan-broadcaster version.
Scheduled to launch in the in Autumn 2021, the UK CFlight will comprise a post-campaign online evaluation tool, using combined linear TV and broadcaster VOD (BVOD) data to show media buyers what the overall advertising exposure is for their TV campaigns, notably reach and frequency metrics.
UK media buyers currently receive reports of their bought BVOD ad impressions from each broadcaster sales house, without showing the incremental effects of being used with linear TV campaigns. CFlight will unite linear TV and BVOD metrics to give an overview of campaign effects. BARB’s Project Dovetail provides a wealth of complementary data about BVOD viewing, but not to the level of advertising campaign exposure.
The development and coordination of CFlight has been project managed by independent consultant Andrew McIntosh through Thinkbox, the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK in which Channel 4, ITV and Sky are all shareholders. At launch the broadcasters covered by CFlight will include ITV, Channel 4, Sky, UKTV, STV, Channel 5, Discovery, Viacom and the majority of Sky-sold channels.
Putting the importance of the launch into context, the partners noted that in the UK, TV advertising across linear and BVOD accounts for 91% of all the video advertising that people see. They add that the launch of CFlight will be the first time that the overall reach and frequency of total TV can be measured in the UK, bringing greater clarity to the impact of TV advertising investment as viewing redistributes across linear and on demand.
CFlight UK is founded upon BARB’s linear TV impacts derived from its ‘gold standard’ viewing panel, and BVOD impressions from broadcaster ad servers. The data methodology and process will be audited by ABC, the industry body for media measurement auditing, to give media buyers the reassurance of independent and expert scrutiny of CFlight, and to give CFlight the benefit of ongoing advice and robust quality control.
The first phase of CFlight will combine linear TV advertising impacts, as measured by BARB, with census level BVOD delivered impressions provided by each sales house. This will give total reach and frequency exposure counts at a broad audience level (Adults). Regular upgrades are planned in 2022 and beyond to add key demographic audiences as well as greater flexibility and functionality. CFlight will be made available at no cost to agencies that run BVOD advertising campaigns, via a dedicated site hosted by TechEdge.
Initial features of the system will include combined impacts/impressions across linear and BVOD; cover and frequency across linear and BVOD campaigns; comprehensive exposure measurement across devices, platforms and apps; ambition to only measure fully-completed impressions as soon as technically possible. Reports will be back-dateable to 1 January 2021.
In a joint statement commenting on the launch, Tim Pearson, MD of Sky Media UK, Veriça Djurdjevic, Channel 4’s chief revenue officer, and Kelly Williams, managing director, commercial, ITV said: “CFlight’s launch will be a pivotal moment for the TV ad industry, proving the power of TV advertising across linear and broadcaster VOD for the first time. The result of major collaboration, it will provide a pioneering, simple and much-needed new unified metric to demonstrate the significant, growing value of BVOD, and we’re excited for its continued evolution.”
Kelly Abcarian, EVP, measurement and impact, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, added: “When NBCUniversal first launched CFlight, the goal was to rethink our measurement techniques to reflect the future of premium video consumption and highlight the value of this content to marketers. Now, we’re thrilled to welcome our partners at Sky Media, along with ITV and Channel 4, as they bring CFlight to the UK marketplace.”
