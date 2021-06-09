In what it says is a snapshot of an unprecedented year when communication, entertainment, culture, retail, work and education moved more online, research from Ofcom has revealed UK adults spent more time online on desktop, smartphones or tablets in 2020 than comparable European countries.
The 2021 edition of the UK comms regulator’s Online Nation study UK found fundamentally that UK adults spent more than three-and-a-half hours online each day in 2020 – more than an hour longer than in Germany and France and 30 minutes more than Spain. They also spent nearly £2.45 billion on, and in, mobile apps across last year, with Tinder, Disney+, YouTube and Netflix topping the list.
In the video environment, UK viewers spent on average 1 hour 21 minutes a day watching online services such as Netflix and the BBC iPlayer on television sets, 24 minutes more than in 2019. Looking at the intrinsic value of the entertainment and audiovisual sector, Ofcom found that the advertising and subscription revenues in the industry – driven by the liked of Netflix, the BBC, Spotify and YouTube – amounted to £114.964 billion in 2020, with the UK generating £5.561 billion, around 5%. 2020 year-on-year growth was 12% on a global basis and 18% for the UK alone.
Paid-for video, including subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) revenue, increased by 27%. This was driven by subscriber growth, the introduction of new services such as Disney+, and price increases for some services such as Netflix and Sky’s Now. However, Ofcom noted that this was actually a slowdown compared to 2019, when SVoD revenues increased by 30%.
TikTok was one of the key breakout products of the pandemic and the Online Nation 2021 study showed that it experienced huge growth during time growing from three million UK adult visitors in September 2019 to 14 million by March 2020.
