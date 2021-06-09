With the big kick off only days away, Deutsche Telekom's MagentaTV has selected leading sports TV producer Plazamedia as its general contractor to realise the interior production of all EURO 2020 matches on a total of 22 live production days on four channels in Ultra HD and HD.
MagentaTV will show all 51 matches of the UEFA EURO 2020 football tournament football tournament live from 11 June to 11 July 11 and will also present what it calls an “extensive” range of programming.
For its production, Sport1 Medien subsidiary Plazamedia will utilise 2,600 sqm of studio and outdoor space in Ismaning near Munich as its production environment. It will have three studios, four playouts and a content centre with uninterrupted power supply to provide the event live and on demand. The 350-square-metre main studio in the ziegelei101 event location is equipped with features including a 32:9 LED wall as well as augmented reality and virtual graphics that give viewers the feeling of being close to the action.
Plazamedia has already been working as a cooperation partner for Telekom since August 2019, implementing over 1,500 live broadcasts per season for linear TV and online/OTT offerings as part of the MagentaSport offering. These include the Penny DEL hockey league, the easyCredit Basketball Bundesliga and the third tier German soccer league.
On the occasion of the official studio opening, Plazamedia chairman Jens Friedrich said that his company was proud to realise the Euros for MagentaTV. “After the rights acquisition by Deutsche Telekom in March this year, the project team set up the content and technical planning under high time pressure,” he said.
“Particularly noteworthy is the professional and close cooperation of all companies involved, such as thinXpool, NEP, VioletOne, Riedel and Plazamedia, as well as other sub-service providers. The UHD production of all European Championship matches and the supporting programme are another example of our good and long-standing cooperation with MagentaTV and the efficiency of Plazamedia.”
