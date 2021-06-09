Real-time video streaming and networking solutions provider Haivision has announced that its Hub global video networking service is now generally available.

Haivision Hub is an on-demand, agile solution for securely transporting live IP video contribution feeds from encoders at event locations to production resources on premise or in the cloud.

It offers complete, end-to-end live IP video routing combining edge device control, cloud resource provisioning and stream monitoring. Haivision Hub centralises management of any live contribution workflow, simplifying connectivity, which Haivision says makes it ideal for breaking news, sporting, corporate and cultural events.

Jeff Tyler, digital media experience manager at Microsoft, commented: “Haivision Hub allows us to simply and easily get many live streams from the sessions at our event venues to our production centre without the hassle of programming each individual workflow manually. This saves us a tremendous amount of time and virtually eliminates errors.”