THEMA has launched the M6 International channel on Comores Telecom which claims to be the leading mobile and fixed-line services provider operating in the Indian Ocean island, addressing more than 650,000 customers.

Through its newly launched IPTV offer Nafassi Fibre, Comores Telecom is now offering its subscribers access to the content of M6 International, a channel featuring a range of French entertainment programmes.

M6 International brings together content from the M6 Group TV channels, including M6, W9, 6ter, Paris Première and Téva, covering culture, entertainment, cooking, reality TV, news, politics and lifestyle.

Omar Abdou, sales director at Comores Telecom, commented: “Comores Telecom's partnership with the group M6 International is another exceptional milestone for our company's endeavour to offer to our clients and the Comorian market the best innovations at the easiest possible access to the best services ever. With the launch of our residential optic fibre offer Nafassi Fibre, the high-quality M6 International channels will allow Comores Telecom to offer the best TV channels possible for the enjoyment of our clients. I'm thrilled with this lasting relationship with M6 International and am convinced that it would generate overboard satisfaction.”

Added Séverine Garusso, head of EMEA distribution at Thema: ‘’We are thrilled to bring to Comoros the best programmes of the M6 group with the launch of M6 International at Comores Telecom.”