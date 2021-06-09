Swedish telco Sappa has deployed technology from Appear to deliver live TV services to its subscribers across Sweden. Sappa is using Appear’s X and XC Platforms to support the delivery of live video for its television and OTT service, Sappa Play.

It is using Appear’s X Platform for encoding, transcoding and scrambling to ensure the reliable, secure delivery of live video with ultra-low latency; and the XC Platform for analogue and QAM modulators to guarantee the most efficient use of Sappa’s network bandwidth. Along with the X and XC Platform, Appear is also providing Sappa with technology support services.

Hasse Svensson, CEO of Sappaat Sappa, commented: “Viewers expect nothing less than the best viewing experience, and live television is no exception –content needs to be delivered in real time and in high quality. We selected Appear not only because it has the best-in-class technology, but because it is a partner that can support our needs today, and in the future.

“With so many headend locations, we needed solutions that we could plug in and would just work – it becomes time consuming and costly to send engineers out when technology doesn’t work the way it should. What’s more, Appear’s solutions are compact, energy efficient, and can handle huge amounts of bandwidth, which makes it an efficient, sustainable and cost-effective option for us.”

Added Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO at Appear: “Today, operators need to be able to deliver the best possible television experiences to retain their subscribers, which means they need technology they can rely on. Our heritage in delivering live TV, combined with our unrivalled technology, makes us the perfect partner for Sappa. It is important our customers have technology that will work to their individual requirements, but will meet all future demands, as market needs, standards, and consumer expectations continually change. We’re pleased to be working with Sappa and are committed to being an integral technology partner for many years to come.”