Just weeks after announcing that it was resurrecting content from the doomed Quibi mobile video brand under the banner of Originals, Roku has announced the first renewal of a former Quibi series, Laugh Out Loud’s Die Hart which will return as Die Harter.
Founded by comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart, Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company and Die Harter will be produced by LOL Studios, the company’s in-house production division. In addition to returning to his starring role, Hart will also executive produce the second season; Laugh Out Loud CEO and Hart’s business partner, Jeff Clanagan, will serve as producer on the project. Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph also serve as executive producers. Eric Appel will return to direct the second season. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
After a record-setting debut of Die Hart season one in terms of the number of households streaming the series, and following its premiere on 20 May 2021, the greenlight for Die Harter is the first Roku Original renewal for The Roku Channel.
“Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”
“The return of ‘Die Hart’ marks a pivotal moment in the continued growth and expansion of LOL Studios,” added Jeff Clanagan. “We’re excited for the opportunity to team up with Roku and be the first Roku Original to get a second season. We can’t wait for fans to dive into what is sure to be an even bigger, more action-packed season two.”
After a record-setting debut of Die Hart season one in terms of the number of households streaming the series, and following its premiere on 20 May 2021, the greenlight for Die Harter is the first Roku Original renewal for The Roku Channel.
“Die Hart exploded out of the gate and after a spectacular debut weekend, has quickly become one of the most watched Roku Originals on The Roku Channel,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring an equally hilarious, action-packed second season to the record number of viewers who have watched in recent days.”
“The return of ‘Die Hart’ marks a pivotal moment in the continued growth and expansion of LOL Studios,” added Jeff Clanagan. “We’re excited for the opportunity to team up with Roku and be the first Roku Original to get a second season. We can’t wait for fans to dive into what is sure to be an even bigger, more action-packed season two.”