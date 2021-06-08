In a significant addition to the bouquet of its free advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) offer, Molotov has struck deals international content deals with Wild Bunch, eOne and Banijay Rights for its Mango service.
The first free video-on-demand service to be introduced in France, Mango launched in November 2020, as it continues to grow it has constantly enhanced its line-up of TV shows and movies, some of which have never been released on AVOD platforms, and now offers more than 2000 hours of programmes.
The deal with the Wild Bunch studio encompasses nearly a hundred films a month, covering a wide range of themes such as iconic films, author's views, Pop Corn films, Asian films, family films and American cinema classics. Individual items include Bad Lieutenant, Shadow Dancer, 7 Psychopaths, Night of the Living Dead, A Farewell to Arms. These titles are also available on the free on-demand channel Wild Side TV, which will be launched on Molotov in June.
The partnership with Banijay Rights will provide access to a catalogue of dramas, thrillers and comedies with series such as Hunted, City Homicide, Being Human, Spring Tide and Mr Bean. Finally with eOne, Mango is adding new series never released in AVOD in France such as Klondike with Richard Madden (Game of Thrones ) and The Red Road with Jason Momoa (Aquaman).
