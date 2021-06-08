Aiming to tap into the surging demand for streaming and extend accessibility, two of the leading video-on-demand services have struck partnership with leading smart TV providers to be added to their respective app collections.
In the first move, fuboTV has announced that its live TV streaming platform is now available on LG Smart TVs principally the 2018-2021 models. The move will see subscribers able to stream live sports, news and entertainment through the fuboTV app on even more big screens including LG’s OLED TVs.
The fuboTV app on LG Smart TVs enables up to six users within a subscription can personalise their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings, personalised recommendations and a guide that is unique to their content preferences. Users on the LG Smart TV app will also be able to favourite channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide, making sure they can easily access the content that is most important to them.
The current LG TVs support Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode.
In the second development, NBCUniversal’s direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock will now be available on Samsung Smart TVs. The Peacock app will bring tens of thousands of hours of on-demand films and shows, as well as live news and sports programming to Samsung Smart TV households nationwide.
The move, timed for just before the Tokyo Olympics, will enable Samsung to augment its news and entertainment offerings with content and programming from NBCUniversal which has a significant commitment to the Games.
In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, recent Peacock Original premieres include comedies Girls5eva and Rutherford Falls; documentary series John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise; new episodes of The Amber Ruffin Show; dramas Dime Quién Soy: Mistress of War and Departure; sports series Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories, & More. This content complements a massive library of hit shows including The Office, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation, Cheers, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, Real Housewives, Top Chef, and Curious George, as well as blockbuster movie franchises Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, The Matrix and Ghostbusters.
