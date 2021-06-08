Leading US broadcaster NBC has revealed the full gamut of its technical commitment to transmitting action the forthcoming Tokyo Games with new OTT monitoring, production equipment, cameras, encoding and post-production.
In terms of capture, NBC Olympics crews will use nearly 100 Sony cameras to capture footage at event venues and record athlete interviews, press conferences, and other assignments that require studio and portable recording and capture. A selection of the Sony cameras, including the HDC-3500, will be used for IP-enabled transmission, while the rest will operate in SDI. The camera roster also features Sony’s HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 4K/HDR, high-frame rate studio cameras for slow-motion replay footage, along with XDCAM camcorders including the PXW-Z750, PXW-Z450, PXW-X400 and PXW-Z280.
Looking at audio, Calrec is providing a mix of Artemis and Brio consoles as well as six RP1 remote broadcast mixing systems to expand NBC’s Olympics coverage over a number of events while maintaining the same high quality. Calrec says that RP1 will help to reduce production costs and increase content output. In total, there will be six Calrec Artemis consoles in NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Centre in the US with a 64 fader Artemis and a Brio console in the Main Control Room in Tokyo.
MediaKind is to provide video contribution, encoding and distribution solutions for NBC’s production, including a range of its video processing and modular receiver technologies to support NBCOlympics’ video distribution. MediaKind’s specialist engineers will also provide assistance through the installation of equipment and system set-up. The engineers will be present on-site 24/7 to offer multi-site support throughout the event.
Avid is to provide NBC with a content production and media management platform, tools and solutions for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, continuing a relationship lasting over the last two decades. NBC Olympics will use Avid’s MediaCentral systems for the Tokyo Olympics and to support expanded Olympic production it will also deploy Avid’s MediaCentral solutions to drive Tokyo-based remote and on-site workflows that will generate content for linear, OTT and social media platforms serving audiences in the US.
NBC Olympics, has also selected TAG Video Systems to provide OTT monitoring and multi-viewing for its production. AG Video Systems will provide NBC Olympics with an integrated software-based IP probing, monitoring and multi-viewer solution to monitor MPEG Transport Streams originating in Tokyo, which are then logged, categorised and archived.
NEP Group will provide mobile broadcasting, engineering consultation, and technical support for the production of the Games. The live production specialist will contribute outside broadcast units Supershooter 8, ST1 and ND6, as well as associated services, gear and technical support, for live coverage of the Opening Ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, as well as athletics, swimming and diving events throughout the Games.
Looking at audio, Calrec is providing a mix of Artemis and Brio consoles as well as six RP1 remote broadcast mixing systems to expand NBC’s Olympics coverage over a number of events while maintaining the same high quality. Calrec says that RP1 will help to reduce production costs and increase content output. In total, there will be six Calrec Artemis consoles in NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Centre in the US with a 64 fader Artemis and a Brio console in the Main Control Room in Tokyo.
MediaKind is to provide video contribution, encoding and distribution solutions for NBC’s production, including a range of its video processing and modular receiver technologies to support NBCOlympics’ video distribution. MediaKind’s specialist engineers will also provide assistance through the installation of equipment and system set-up. The engineers will be present on-site 24/7 to offer multi-site support throughout the event.
Avid is to provide NBC with a content production and media management platform, tools and solutions for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, continuing a relationship lasting over the last two decades. NBC Olympics will use Avid’s MediaCentral systems for the Tokyo Olympics and to support expanded Olympic production it will also deploy Avid’s MediaCentral solutions to drive Tokyo-based remote and on-site workflows that will generate content for linear, OTT and social media platforms serving audiences in the US.
NBC Olympics, has also selected TAG Video Systems to provide OTT monitoring and multi-viewing for its production. AG Video Systems will provide NBC Olympics with an integrated software-based IP probing, monitoring and multi-viewer solution to monitor MPEG Transport Streams originating in Tokyo, which are then logged, categorised and archived.
NEP Group will provide mobile broadcasting, engineering consultation, and technical support for the production of the Games. The live production specialist will contribute outside broadcast units Supershooter 8, ST1 and ND6, as well as associated services, gear and technical support, for live coverage of the Opening Ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, as well as athletics, swimming and diving events throughout the Games.