Along with its build partner, Kier Group, CityFibre is working in close partnership with Bath & North East Somerset Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while minimising potential disruption.

Each area will usually take a few weeks to complete; however, construction teams will typically only be outside each home for two to three days. CityFibre will be in touch with residents by post ahead of work starting.

The overall project is expected to reach completion by 2023 but the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner. As the network is completed in each neighbourhood, internet service providers will begin delivering some of the fastest and best value broadband packages available in the country.

In Bath, services are not yet live but will be available from a range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, with TalkTalk and other providers expected to join the network soon.

Neil Madle, CityFibre’s city manager for Bath (pictured), said: “Bath is a historic city most often associated with the likes of Jane Austen and its Roman Baths, but it’s also a forward-looking area with one of the fastest growing tech economies in the UK. I’m immensely proud to see work getting underway in Bath today as it means businesses and residents will soon have access to the best infrastructure available. It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term. Once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come and underpin the city’s digital ambitions.”

Added councillor Richard Samuel, deputy leader and cabinet member for resources and economic development at Bath & North East Somerset Council: “It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering its £25m infrastructure investment programme in Bath, providing a city-wide network that will benefit residents, businesses and services. This is a once in a generation upgrade that will futureproof our network infrastructure at a time when connectivity has never been so important. Access to fast reliable broadband is vital to the recovery of the local economy, enabling local businesses to attract the best talent and more residents to access or return to employment through flexible working.”