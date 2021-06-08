Khwabon Ke Parindey, a six-part series starring Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma is about a journey of hope and rediscovering life while celebrating friendships. Set in Australia, it revolves around the lives of three friends – Bindiya, Dixit and Megha who are joined by Aakash - a quirky and rugged hitchhiker on an adventurous and life-altering road trip from Melbourne to Perth.

“We at Voot are committed to creating a robust entertainment ecosystem, catering to the diverse entertainment needs of our audiences," said Chanpreet Arora, business head, AVOD (Voot) at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, commenting on the deal.



"We will continue to invest in creating a wide repertoire of inclusive content and experiences that will engage and enthral our users. Khwabon Ke Parindey marks the beginning of our originals slate this year and we are sure that Voot with its immersive content and enhanced engagement will garner significant audience patronage.”

Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream on Voot from 14 June.