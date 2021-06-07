In a move that the firms say will enable advertisers to use brand-safety and contextual data in campaigns, video data platform IRIS.TV has tapped global video advertising platform SpotX to bring industry-standard contextual segments to its supply.
The two companies say that they are operating in a world where consumers are increasingly flocking to connected TV (CTV) which they regard as having been proven to perform better on every advertising performance metric from unaided awareness to return-on-ad-spend.
IRIS.TV is designed to enable video-level contextual visibility by connecting media companies’ video data with trusted third-party verification partners and the advertising technology ecosystem in a privacy-first, neutral, and secure way.
“Our clients have been demanding increased visibility into the content they are advertising in, but access to contextual data is extremely complicated as it comes in a variety of formats as well as being locked behind content management systems and video players,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of strategic partnerships, SpotX. “IRIS.TV has done the hard work of connecting all these systems, onboarding video data so that media owners can unleash the true value of their content and advertisers can smartly invest in CTV.”
SpotX can now provide marketers with greater access to video-level metadata for targeting across digital video and CTV media owners that have been “IRIS-enabled.” Through this partnership, SpotX says that media owners it works with will be able to provide more value to advertisers by activating campaigns using “IRIS-enabled” video data. Brand-safe and contextual private marketplaces have proven to increase performance across all key metrics ranging from engagement and conversion lift, to brand lift in awareness, ad recall, and brand consideration.
“There has not only been a major shift in video consumption patterns but also in culture,” remarked Sean Holzman, head of ad platforms at IRIS.TV. “Consumers are holding brands more accountable for the content they underwrite and marketers are demanding transparency. At IRIS.TV we have worked for nearly a decade helping the leading centres of journalism and entertainment maximise their return on investment in video. SpotX is a leader of innovation, always seeking better ways to help media and marketers reach and delight consumers. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the SpotX team to build a better TV experience and bring the future to the present.”
The two parties added that with integrations into IRIS.TV’s data marketplace, trusted third-party contextual intelligence companies such as Oracle Data Cloud, Comscore, GumGum, ZEFR, Silverbullet 4D and Advanced Contextual can finally “think inside the video” and help their clients target with greater precision and accuracy. Oracle Data Cloud is integrated with IRIS.TV so that its solutions can access video-level data and help increase ROAS for marketers and revenue for premium publishers.
"This partnership enables Oracle to expand our advanced Contextual Intelligence capabilities into the fast-growing video and CTV ecosystem," said Derek Wise, chief product officer at Oracle Data Cloud. "Oracle is committed to helping advertisers and publishers understand billions of web pages and these new capabilities from IRIS.TV and SpotX enables us to extend our offering into the fast-growing CTV market."
