The survey, LRG’s eighteenth annual study on TVs in the US, covered 2,000 TV households in the US and found that as many as 82% of US TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected smart TVs; stand-alone streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV; connected video game systems; and/or connected Blu-ray players. The levels are up by two percentage points compared with 2020, and 74% in 2019, 65% in 2016, and 30% in 2011. There was a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household.The study also found that overall, 39% of adults in US TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 40% in 2020, 31% in 2019, 19% in 2016, and 3% in 2011. Younger individuals were found to be most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 54% watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 43% of ages 35-54 and 22% of ages over 55. Adults with a pay-TV subscription watched considerably less content daily via a connected TV device than those without. This broke down to 35% to 55%.On a weekly basis, 60% of adults watched video via a connected TV device, compared with 59% in 2020, 52% in 2019, 40% in 2016, and 10% in 2011. In addition, 55% of TV households had at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 49% in 2019, 33% in 2016, and 3% in 2011. The Connected TVs 2021 study also found that about 43% of all TV sets in US households are connected smart TVs – an increase from 32% in 2019, 19% in 2016, and 7% in 2014. In 2021, mean reported spending on a new TV was about $530. This compared with about $795 in 2016. Given a choice of screens, 78% preferred to watch video on a TV set, 11% on a computer, 8% on a smartphone and 3% on a tablet.“Use of connected TV devices levelled off over the past year after being pulled forward due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. Still, 39% of adults watch video on a TV via a connected device daily, and 60% at least weekly,” commented LRG president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman.