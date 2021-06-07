The latest Connected TVs study from Leichtman Research Group, has confirmed the growing importance of connected TV within the video industry both in terms of the amount of connected TV devices in use in households and how often they are used.
The survey, LRG’s eighteenth annual study on TVs in the US, covered 2,000 TV households in the US and found that as many as 82% of US TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected smart TVs; stand-alone streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV; connected video game systems; and/or connected Blu-ray players. The levels are up by two percentage points compared with 2020, and 74% in 2019, 65% in 2016, and 30% in 2011. There was a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household.
The study also found that overall, 39% of adults in US TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 40% in 2020, 31% in 2019, 19% in 2016, and 3% in 2011. Younger individuals were found to be most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 54% watched video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 43% of ages 35-54 and 22% of ages over 55. Adults with a pay-TV subscription watched considerably less content daily via a connected TV device than those without. This broke down to 35% to 55%.
On a weekly basis, 60% of adults watched video via a connected TV device, compared with 59% in 2020, 52% in 2019, 40% in 2016, and 10% in 2011. In addition, 55% of TV households had at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 49% in 2019, 33% in 2016, and 3% in 2011.
The Connected TVs 2021 study also found that about 43% of all TV sets in US households are connected smart TVs – an increase from 32% in 2019, 19% in 2016, and 7% in 2014. In 2021, mean reported spending on a new TV was about $530. This compared with about $795 in 2016. Given a choice of screens, 78% preferred to watch video on a TV set, 11% on a computer, 8% on a smartphone and 3% on a tablet.
“Use of connected TV devices levelled off over the past year after being pulled forward due to the coronavirus pandemic last year. Still, 39% of adults watch video on a TV via a connected device daily, and 60% at least weekly,” commented LRG president and principal analyst Bruce Leichtman.
