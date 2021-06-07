Expanding its sales activity to meet growing demand in the key market, premium over-the-top (OTT) entertainment services provider Firstlight Media has named Jim Vinh to lead sales for the Asia Pacific region.
Headquartered in Toronto with additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, the company says that its mission is expediting OTT’s transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetisation for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with OTT video expertise and what it claims is a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media believes that it stands poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services.
Firstlight Media’s Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack is claimed to provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.
Vinh, who has spearheaded APAC sales for video and advanced technology providers over the past dozen years, will be based in Hong Kong and charged with shape solutions that use Firstlight Media’s cloud-native platform for Tier 1 providers. Prior to Firstlight Media, Vinh spent four years with IBM with whom he focused on APAC opportunities for the company’s Watson Media, Intelligent Analytics, and AI & Cognitive Applications units. Previously he had held senior sales and business development positions with NAGRA and SeaChange International. Earlier in his career he was APAC regional director for Witbe.
“As the industry transitioned to the cloud, my customers’ requests would continually be ahead of technological capabilities,” Vinh remarked. “Firstlight Media’s platform has the performance, the scalability and the agility to check every box on the industry’s wish list. It is truly ‘entertainment grade.’”
Adding his comment to the appointment, Firstlight Media chief business officer and co-founder of Paul Pastor said: “For our sales team, we’ve sought technology and market experts who quickly grasp how our Gen5 platform can transform service delivery for the industry. Jim Vinh has a track record of helping customers succeed in the APAC media and entertainment and immediately recognised how we can give our customers a significant advantage in the crowded OTT environment.”
