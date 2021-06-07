The FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023.



Optus says its coverage of the tournament will reach fans across all platforms with highlights, support programming and other digital content. As part of the agreement, Optus will show all 64 matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 on its Optus Sport platform in Australia. One match per day, including the key matches of the tournament and all matches with the host team, known as the Matildas, will be made available nationwide with free access.



Sarai Bareman, chief women’s football officer, FIFA, said: “FIFA is excited to welcome Optus Sport as our official broadcaster of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for Australia. Optus has shown a strong commitment to broadcasting women’s football and this deal will provide unprecedented coverage in Australia for the tournament, as well as bringing women’s football to more fans and new audiences. We look forward to working with Optus to promote the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to accelerate the growth of the women’s game in Australia in the lead up to 2023.”



Added Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin: “We are delighted to not only support the most exciting women’s sporting event in the world, hosted right here on our home soil, but also to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to growing women’s sport in this country.”

Earlier this year, FIFA announced the nine host cities and 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand where matches will be played during the tournament. Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match, with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the final.