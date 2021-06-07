In a deal that the media creation workflow provider says will now enable it to reach new international markets and scale much more effectively Primestream has been acquired by live event and video production equipment specialist Ross Video.

Primestream’s solutions support a range of workflows for live feeds and file-based content, from HD to 4K and VR/360, enabling users to streamline editing, newsroom metadata logging, control room playout, and seamlessly share, edit, review and approve content prior to either broadcasting live, automate on-demand play-out, or publish to a wide range of OTT platforms.

The acquisition will see the Primestream portfolio and teams led by president/CEO Claudio Lisman and EVP Namdev Lisman, along with the company’s R&D and technical support teams, all transition over to Ross.



“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here at Primestream, from both a solutions development and customer engagement perspective," commented Lisman. "We have built an exceptional team that’s very customer centric in approach. In joining Ross, we are joining a like-minded group that will help us reach new international markets, scale much more effectively and realise our aspirations.”

Ross will blend its Streamline media asset management solution with the Primestream products over time, to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform.

"Acquisitions have played an important role in our success and this acquisition – our largest to date – will be no exception, I’m sure.," insisted Ross CEO David Ross. "The combination of Primestream MAM and media tools plus our world leading automation, graphics, and powerful newsroom computer system tools is extremely enticing and will provide customers with a truly world-class, end-to-end integrated Media Asset Management solution.”