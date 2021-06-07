BT has launched its latest set-top box, the BT TV Box Pro with key features including 4K HDR viewing and Dolby Atmos plus a new user interface.

The BT TV Box Pro also comes with 1TB of storage - double the capacity of the previous BT TV box, with up to 600 hours of recordings. Users can record up to three shows and watch a fourth simultaneously.

Similar to its predecessor, the BT TV Box Pro comes with integrated search - helping to streamline viewing and removing the need to remember which show is on which platform.

Although available initially with a wired connection, BT TV Box Pro is Wi-Fi capable with an enabling update planned for later this year.

Chandru Lakshminarayanan, TV and sport propositions director, BT, said: “We’ve seen a huge growth in 4K HDR content and we’re excited that the new BT TV Box Pro supports such an immersive way of viewing.

“We’ve seen such great feedback since launching our flexible TV plans and now the award-winning platform is about to enter the next generation of viewing. We’ve got lots more planned, which I can’t wait to share with our customers shortly”.

The BT TV Box Pro is available initially to new customers taking a VIP package and will be added to other packages in due course. For £65 per month the VIP package includes a NOW Cinema, entertainment, sport Mmembership as well as NOW Boost. This is designed to give BT TV customers the biggest Sky channels including Sky Atlantic, Sky One, and all Sky Cinema channels (including more than 1,000 movies on demand), plus BT Sport Ultimate in up to 4K HDR as well as Eurosport.