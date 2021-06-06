With the UK government tightening rather than relaxing travel restrictions a staycation summer lies ahead for British holidaymakers and with thin in mind, leading UK operator EE has added extra mobile capacity to some of the UK’s most popular coastal locations.
The operator has revealed that it has made upgrades to its 4G network, alongside the rollout of its 5G network in several coastal towns and cities, to bring better coverage and increased speeds in high-demand areas. It adds that mobile users will have better signal to make calls from these locations and faster data speeds to access the internet and apps.
“With many popular seaside locations expecting a busy summer, we’re pleased to be providing improved coastal connectivity,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division. “The upgrades to our network will help ensure our customers stay connected this summer, even at the busiest times. The additional capacity delivered through improvements to our 4G network, alongside the continued roll-out of our 5G network, will help people make the most of their time at the coast, and also provide a valuable lifeline, if an emergency occurs.”
Indeed, the enhanced 4G coverage forms an integral part of Britain’s Emergency Services Network (ESN), which is already providing critical communications for some first responder and emergency agencies, allowing them to stay connected whilst they fulfil their vital public safety roles.
