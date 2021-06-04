Rapidly growing broadband network provider CityFibre has kept up the pace of its gigabit infrastructure deployment programme with the commencement of work to bring to bring full-fibre connectivity within reach of almost every home and business in the city of Worcester.
The project is the fruits of a £21 million investment by CityFibre to create a city-wide broadband network. Along with its build partner, Kier Group, CityFibre is working in close partnership with Worcestershire County Council, Worcester City Council and local communities and assures that it will deliver a fast rollout while minimising potential disruption.
The overall project is expected to reach completion by early 2024 and the first services will go live for people to take advantage of much sooner. As the full-fibre network is completed in each neighbourhood, internet service providers (ISPs) will begin delivering gigabit capable broadband packages.
Internet services are not yet live in Worcester, but will be available from a range of broadband providers. Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, with TalkTalk and other providers expected to join the network soon.
“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for the city as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age,” said Neal Wright, CityFibre’s city manager for Worcester (pictured), commenting on the project and its scope. “I’m particularly looking forward to seeing how Worcester will use its new citywide infrastructure to help it achieve its carbon neutral ambitions and make the city a greener, healthier and safer place for all. Once Worcester’s digital infrastructure rollout is complete, it can fully reap the benefits …underpinned by full-fibre connectivity.”
