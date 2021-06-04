Having just completed the second leg of the all-electric SUV racing series, Extreme E has joined forces with content distribution platform Socialie to enhance the management, distribution and ROI of its social media content.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Launched in 2016, Socialie claims to offer the most effective platform for maximising the social ecosystems of the brands that it works with, allowing for fast, impactful delivery of content and advanced sharing mechanisms. The company has been building up its portfolio within the world of sport, with clients including ATP Tour, WTA, UFC, FIBA Media and the European Tour among others.
The partnership with Socialie is designed to enable Extreme E to deliver content from remote locations around the world, direct to their Socialie account for automated onward distribution whilst at the same time, retaining full visibility of real time social analytics across their drivers, teams and other stakeholders’ social accounts.
“We are excited to be working with Extreme E during its inaugural season. The championship is highlighting the impact of climate change through sport but also through the media,” commented Socialie CEO and founder Kristin Adams. “By using Socialie, Extreme E is empowering its drivers, teams and other influential stakeholders to easily share and amplify this very important message across social media to showcase the unique events and raise awareness for the need to protect the environment. We are proud that Socialie has been chosen as its platform to achieve this.”
In addition to working with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also acquired 60,000 new fans after partner Little Dot Studios created an exclusive 90-minute production which captured 360,000 views. Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv
“Extreme E’s collaboration with Socialie means we can fully realise the potential of our outstanding visual content as well as amplify the environmental, electrification and equality messaging behind our unique sport for purpose series,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “The modern social media landscape presents enormous opportunities for Extreme E, not only as an emerging and innovative sport but one with a vital narrative to deliver, and we’re excited to take that further than ever before.”